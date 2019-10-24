Stoneridge (SRI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Stoneridge to post earnings of $0.38 per share for the quarter. Stoneridge has set its FY19 guidance at midpoint $1.66 EPS.

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.10. Stoneridge had a net margin of 8.69% and a return on equity of 17.95%. The company had revenue of $222.24 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $203.81 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect Stoneridge to post $2 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE SRI traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $33.66. The stock had a trading volume of 15,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 174,629. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a current ratio of 2.06. Stoneridge has a 1 year low of $21.91 and a 1 year high of $34.46. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.60. The firm has a market cap of $921.38 million, a P/E ratio of 16.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.30.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Stoneridge in a report on Monday, July 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Stoneridge presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.00.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

