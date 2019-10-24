Stock Traders Purchase High Volume of Call Options on Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS)

Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) saw unusually large options trading activity on Wednesday. Investors acquired 23,081 call options on the company. This represents an increase of 1,886% compared to the average daily volume of 1,162 call options.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, insider Mark L. Heimbouch sold 111,586 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.28, for a total transaction of $14,983,768.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 199,168 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,744,279.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO James W. Woodall sold 100,499 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.76, for a total transaction of $13,442,746.24. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $21,066,798.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 331,737 shares of company stock valued at $44,517,690. 1.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sumitomo Life Insurance Co. bought a new position in Fidelity National Information Servcs in the 3rd quarter worth $1,860,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 83.6% in the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,080,028 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $143,385,000 after buying an additional 491,896 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 172.9% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,235 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $297,000 after buying an additional 1,416 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 418.4% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 467,051 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $62,006,000 after buying an additional 376,951 shares during the period. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3,374.6% in the 3rd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 4,934 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $654,000 after buying an additional 4,792 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.69% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:FIS opened at $126.97 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $76.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.64. Fidelity National Information Servcs has a one year low of $94.53 and a one year high of $141.35. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $131.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $125.95.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 6th. The information technology services provider reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $1.78. The firm had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.11 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a return on equity of 20.66% and a net margin of 8.97%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s revenue was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.23 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Servcs will post 5.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on FIS. Berenberg Bank set a $171.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Oppenheimer set a $148.00 target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. They set a “buy” rating and a $154.00 target price for the company. Atlantic Securities began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 target price for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs in a research note on Monday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Fidelity National Information Servcs has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $148.53.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

