Stock Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI)

Texas Capital Bancshares Inc (NASDAQ:TCBI) was the target of unusually large options trading on Tuesday. Traders acquired 1,084 put options on the company. This is an increase of 1,985% compared to the average volume of 52 put options.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 23,700 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,454,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 20,373 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,250,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 36,488 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,239,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 248,736 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $15,265,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares during the period. Finally, BB&T Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Texas Capital Bancshares by 6.5% during the 2nd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 17,744 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,088,000 after acquiring an additional 1,087 shares during the period. 95.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ TCBI opened at $56.04 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $54.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.36. Texas Capital Bancshares has a one year low of $47.86 and a one year high of $67.14. The firm has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.88.

Texas Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:TCBI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The bank reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by $0.21. Texas Capital Bancshares had a return on equity of 12.95% and a net margin of 22.29%. The firm had revenue of $272.47 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.12 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Texas Capital Bancshares will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Wedbush decreased their target price on Texas Capital Bancshares from $58.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Raymond James lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. TheStreet lowered Texas Capital Bancshares from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. BidaskClub raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Texas Capital Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.89.

Texas Capital Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Texas Capital Bank, National Association that provides various banking products and services for commercial businesses, and professionals and entrepreneurs. It offers business deposit products and services, including commercial checking accounts, lockbox accounts, and cash concentration accounts, as well as other treasury management services, including information services, wire transfer initiation, ACH initiation, account transfer, and service integration; and consumer deposit products, such as checking accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

