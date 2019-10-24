Stifel Nicolaus Increases Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $284.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) had its price target raised by research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $248.00 to $284.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target indicates a potential upside of 21.79% from the company’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on LRCX. Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price objective (up previously from $278.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research report on Thursday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $194.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. B. Riley boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $240.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Nomura boosted their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $216.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $250.22.

Shares of LRCX opened at $233.18 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a current ratio of 3.61. Lam Research has a twelve month low of $122.64 and a twelve month high of $244.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $233.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $203.94. The firm has a market cap of $34.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.65.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $3.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.17. Lam Research had a net margin of 22.70% and a return on equity of 43.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $3.36 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research will post 13.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Lam Research news, SVP Vahid Vahedi sold 12,007 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $2,641,540.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Richard A. Gottscho sold 3,741 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.00, for a total transaction of $819,279.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 62,888 shares of company stock worth $14,581,887 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $28,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the third quarter valued at $35,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 75.0% in the second quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $35,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the second quarter valued at $36,000. 88.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

