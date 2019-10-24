Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Sterling Bancorp (NYSE:STL) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The financial services provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02), Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $259.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $262.65 million. Sterling Bancorp had a net margin of 32.55% and a return on equity of 10.37%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share.

Shares of STL stock traded down $0.40 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $19.74. 2,174,625 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,028,091. The company has a market cap of $4.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.87 and a beta of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $19.97 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.35. Sterling Bancorp has a 1 year low of $15.62 and a 1 year high of $22.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99.

Get Sterling Bancorp alerts:

Several research firms have commented on STL. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. B. Riley began coverage on Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Tuesday, July 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Sterling Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $26.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Sterling Bancorp in a research note on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $26.00 target price on Sterling Bancorp and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.75.

Sterling Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Sterling National Bank that provides various banking products and services to commercial, consumer, and municipal clients in the United States. The company accepts deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, time, and interest and non-interest bearing demand deposits, as well as certificates of deposit and mortgage escrow funds.

Further Reading: Stocks at 52 Week High

Receive News & Ratings for Sterling Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sterling Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.