Stericycle (SRCL) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) is set to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, October 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.69 per share for the quarter. Stericycle has set its FY19 guidance at $2.50-2.85 EPS.Investors that are interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Stericycle (NASDAQ:SRCL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.27). The business had revenue of $845.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $843.95 million. Stericycle had a positive return on equity of 10.90% and a negative net margin of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Stericycle to post $3 EPS for the current fiscal year and $3 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of SRCL stock opened at $53.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.06, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.24. Stericycle has a one year low of $34.36 and a one year high of $58.73. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.00 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine raised shares of Stericycle from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Stericycle from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $44.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. BidaskClub raised shares of Stericycle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and issued a $44.00 price objective (down from $46.00) on shares of Stericycle in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.80.

About Stericycle

Stericycle, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides regulated and compliance solutions to the healthcare, retail, and commercial businesses in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Domestic and Canada Regulated Waste and Compliance; International Regulated Waste and Compliance; and Domestic Communication and Related Services.

