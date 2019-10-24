Stephens Inc. AR Sells 3,887 Shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its stake in shares of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc (NYSE:ZBH) by 20.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 15,567 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 3,887 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Zimmer Biomet were worth $2,137,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 1.0% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,453,961 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,819,550,000 after acquiring an additional 145,726 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 45.5% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 7,079,312 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $833,519,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213,085 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3.0% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,054,204 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $712,822,000 after acquiring an additional 177,006 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 3,725.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,258,315 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $501,374,000 after acquiring an additional 4,146,991 shares during the period. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Zimmer Biomet by 120.2% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,863,068 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $454,952,000 after acquiring an additional 2,108,589 shares during the period. 87.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Zimmer Biomet stock opened at $135.22 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $137.23 and a 200 day simple moving average of $127.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.16. Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc has a 12-month low of $96.99 and a 12-month high of $143.57.

Zimmer Biomet (NYSE:ZBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.93 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. Zimmer Biomet had a positive return on equity of 13.40% and a negative net margin of 4.56%. The company’s revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.92 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc will post 7.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th will be given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is 12.57%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ZBH. Stifel Nicolaus set a $155.00 price objective on Zimmer Biomet and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity raised Zimmer Biomet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $137.00 to $167.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Zimmer Biomet from $143.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 29th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Zimmer Biomet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $145.40.

In related news, insider Didier Deltort sold 360 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.25, for a total value of $50,130.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 1,194 shares in the company, valued at $166,264.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Chad F. Phipps sold 32,800 shares of Zimmer Biomet stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $4,592,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 40,391 shares of company stock valued at $5,642,274. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets musculoskeletal healthcare products and solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates through four segments: Spine, less Asia Pacific; Office Based Technologies; Craniomaxillofacial and Thoracic; and Dental.

