Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 89,959 Shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Stephens Inc. AR grew its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR) by 90.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 189,388 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 89,959 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Amcor were worth $1,847,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Amcor during the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:AMCR opened at $9.71 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.60 billion, a PE ratio of 15.92 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.15. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.75 and a 12-month high of $11.77. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $9.68.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 11th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 10th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.94%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 78.69%.

In related news, insider Louis Fred Stephan sold 69,787 shares of Amcor stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.27, for a total transaction of $716,712.49. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut Amcor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on Amcor in a research report on Tuesday. They set an “underperform” rating on the stock.

Amcor Company Profile

Amcor plc develops, manufactures, and sells various packaging products for food, beverage, pharmaceutical, medical, home and personal care, and other products worldwide. It provides flexible packaging products, specialty cartons, plastic bottles and jars, and capsules and closures. The company is based in Bristol, the United Kingdom.

