Stephens Inc. AR Purchases 410 Shares of FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS) by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 8,392 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FDS. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $64,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 23.3% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 238 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FDS stock opened at $253.01 on Thursday. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a twelve month low of $188.31 and a twelve month high of $305.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.87, a current ratio of 2.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85. The firm has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a PE ratio of 25.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $258.05 and a 200 day moving average of $274.01.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 26th. The business services provider reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by $0.14. FactSet Research Systems had a return on equity of 63.04% and a net margin of 24.58%. The company had revenue of $364.28 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $362.39 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 9.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other FactSet Research Systems news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 1,186 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.24, for a total transaction of $328,806.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,980 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,380,655.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip A. Hadley sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.86, for a total value of $21,214,500.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 467,368 shares in the company, valued at $132,199,712.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 78,558 shares of company stock worth $22,152,389. Company insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. DA Davidson decreased their target price on FactSet Research Systems to $240.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $230.00 price objective on FactSet Research Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Barclays reduced their price objective on FactSet Research Systems from $275.00 to $250.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $257.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Bank of America lowered FactSet Research Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $230.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $239.08.

FactSet Research Systems Inc provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information to financial investment professionals through its analytics, services, contents, and technologies.

