Stephens Begins Coverage on LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Stephens started coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LHCG. ValuEngine cut shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.18.

LHCG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,624. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $80.84 and a 12-month high of $129.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.35.

LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The health services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $517.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $524.24 million. LHC Group had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 8.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that LHC Group will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in LHC Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 66,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.

About LHC Group

LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.

