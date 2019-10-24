Stephens Begins Coverage on LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG)

Stephens started coverage on shares of LHC Group (NASDAQ:LHCG) in a report issued on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $132.00 price objective on the health services provider’s stock.
Several other brokerages have also recently commented on LHCG. ValuEngine cut shares of LHC Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of LHC Group in a research note on Monday, September 16th. They issued a buy rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of LHC Group from $133.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of LHC Group from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LHC Group has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $130.18.
LHCG stock traded down $0.12 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $113.27. The company had a trading volume of 6,203 shares, compared to its average volume of 219,624. The company has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.80. LHC Group has a 12-month low of $80.84 and a 12-month high of $129.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $115.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.35.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LHCG. FMR LLC grew its holdings in LHC Group by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,151,105 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $127,612,000 after purchasing an additional 27,272 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in LHC Group by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,900 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in LHC Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $991,000. Scout Investments Inc. grew its holdings in LHC Group by 65.1% during the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 99,580 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $11,908,000 after purchasing an additional 39,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Bank of Omaha grew its holdings in LHC Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. First National Bank of Omaha now owns 66,129 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $7,907,000 after purchasing an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.68% of the company’s stock.
About LHC Group
LHC Group, Inc provides post-acute health care services to patients through its home nursing agencies, hospices and long-term acute care hospitals. The company operates through the following business segments: Home Health Services, Hospice Services, Home & Community-Based Services, Facility-Based Services and Healthcare Innovations.
