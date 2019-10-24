Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.49

Stella-Jones Inc (TSE:SJ)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$37.49 and last traded at C$37.51, with a volume of 37723 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$37.92.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on SJ shares. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$54.00 to C$48.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial set a C$43.50 price objective on Stella-Jones and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Finally, CIBC dropped their price objective on Stella-Jones from C$49.00 to C$45.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.79, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 1.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.65 billion and a P/E ratio of 17.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$38.79 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.78.

Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported C$0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.78 by C($0.02). The company had revenue of C$661.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$686.00 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that Stella-Jones Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

About Stella-Jones (TSE:SJ)

Stella-Jones Inc produces, markets, and sells pressure treated wood products in Canada and the United States. It offers railway ties and timbers for railroad operators; and utility poles for electrical utilities and telecommunication companies. The company also provides residential lumber and accessories to retailers for outdoor applications; industrial products, including bridge timbers, foundation and marine pilings; and construction timbers.

