State Street (NYSE:STT) Price Target Raised to $77.00

State Street (NYSE:STT) had its price target upped by Raymond James from $69.00 to $77.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Raymond James currently has a strong-buy rating on the asset manager’s stock. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

STT has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $55.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Deutsche Bank cut their price target on shares of State Street from $55.00 to $53.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 21st. ValuEngine upgraded shares of State Street from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of State Street from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of State Street from an underperform rating to a market perform rating and increased their price target for the company from $51.00 to $64.00 in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.38.

STT stock opened at $65.92 on Monday. State Street has a one year low of $48.62 and a one year high of $77.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 9.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.48. The company has a fifty day moving average of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average of $58.66.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.86 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that State Street will post 5.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 1st were issued a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 30th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.81%.

In other State Street news, Director Saint-Aignan Patrick De bought 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $58.75 per share, for a total transaction of $29,375.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 29,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,720,963.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey N. Carp sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total transaction of $1,293,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 10,500 shares of company stock valued at $547,950 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in State Street by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 547,096 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $30,670,000 after acquiring an additional 111,924 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 106,707 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,982,000 after purchasing an additional 9,524 shares during the last quarter. Asahi Life Asset Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $318,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the 2nd quarter worth about $877,000. Finally, Arjuna Capital boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 65.7% during the 2nd quarter. Arjuna Capital now owns 13,041 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $731,000 after purchasing an additional 5,173 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.92% of the company’s stock.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

