State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Trims Stock Position in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D trimmed its holdings in Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) by 35.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 694,600 shares of the company’s stock after selling 385,400 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Eli Lilly And Co were worth $77,677,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 2,354.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 569,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,096,000 after buying an additional 546,307 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 17.5% in the second quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 2,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 367 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 13.9% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 410,334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,461,000 after buying an additional 50,087 shares during the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 60.3% in the second quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 2,414 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Naples Global Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly And Co by 1.1% in the second quarter. Naples Global Advisors LLC now owns 15,591 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. 76.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Stephen F. Fry sold 9,452 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.00, for a total transaction of $1,086,980.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 100,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,524,265. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 210,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.37, for a total value of $24,437,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 243,452 shares of company stock worth $28,252,925 in the last ninety days. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LLY has been the subject of a number of research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Eli Lilly And Co from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 28th. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Eli Lilly And Co from $134.00 to $133.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Eli Lilly And Co in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $133.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Eli Lilly And Co has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $128.31.

LLY stock traded up $0.32 on Thursday, reaching $107.72. 2,038,015 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,709,977. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $110.73 and a 200-day moving average of $113.52. Eli Lilly And Co has a twelve month low of $101.36 and a twelve month high of $132.13. The firm has a market cap of $106.04 billion, a PE ratio of 19.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 0.16. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.98.

Eli Lilly And Co (NYSE:LLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.05. Eli Lilly And Co had a return on equity of 70.86% and a net margin of 33.76%. The firm had revenue of $5.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.39 earnings per share. Eli Lilly And Co’s quarterly revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Eli Lilly And Co will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.645 per share. This represents a $2.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. Eli Lilly And Co’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.49%.

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, manufactures, and markets pharmaceutical products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Human Pharmaceutical Products and Animal Health Products. It offers endocrinology products for the treatment of diabetes; osteoporosis in postmenopausal women and men; and human growth hormone deficiency and pediatric growth conditions.

