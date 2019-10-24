State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Lowers Stock Holdings in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 9.2% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,361,900 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 138,100 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $113,950,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FormulaFolio Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 1.1% in the third quarter. FormulaFolio Investments LLC now owns 14,660 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares in the last quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 9.1% during the third quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 133,545 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $11,174,000 after buying an additional 11,130 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $393,000. Alberta Investment Management Corp purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories during the third quarter worth approximately $5,874,000. Finally, Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its position in Abbott Laboratories by 7.5% during the third quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 5,020 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 349 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on ABT. William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Cowen lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $86.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. ValuEngine downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $80.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

NYSE:ABT traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $81.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,823,137. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.33, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $82.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $81.82. Abbott Laboratories has a 12-month low of $65.44 and a 12-month high of $88.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.68, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 10.50%. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.57%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.44%.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 43,763 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.77, for a total transaction of $3,753,552.51. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 125,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,788,236.37. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total value of $4,020,821.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 116,497 shares of company stock valued at $9,981,160 over the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ABT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT).

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.