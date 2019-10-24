State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $68.38 Million Holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 5.4% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 621,900 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $68,384,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LOW. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Lowe’s Companies by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 66,234,867 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $6,683,762,000 after purchasing an additional 240,910 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 6,680.1% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,312,448 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $636,989,000 after buying an additional 6,219,346 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,970,572 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $501,580,000 after buying an additional 50,649 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,774,755 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $280,001,000 after buying an additional 24,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 49.9% in the 2nd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 2,366,912 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $238,844,000 after buying an additional 788,392 shares during the last quarter. 76.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on LOW. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $122.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Lowe’s Companies from $123.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $116.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, September 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird set a $127.00 target price on shares of Lowe’s Companies and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.96.

LOW traded down $0.89 on Thursday, reaching $110.62. 142,149 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,638,802. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $111.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $105.97. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $84.75 and a 52-week high of $118.23. The company has a market cap of $86.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.54, a PEG ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.80, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.19.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.15. Lowe’s Companies had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 111.09%. The firm had revenue of $20.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.07 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 5.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 22nd. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 42.80%.

In other news, EVP Jennifer L. Weber sold 12,589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.62, for a total value of $1,417,773.18. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,440 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,964,092.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Matthew V. Hollifield sold 12,136 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.34, for a total transaction of $1,363,358.24. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 28,017 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,147,429.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Lowe's Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It provides home improvement products in various categories, such as lumber and building materials, appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, tools and hardware, fashion fixtures, rough plumbing and electrical, paint, millwork, lawn and garden, flooring, and kitchens.

