State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Has $59.43 Million Stake in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its holdings in shares of CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 56.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 281,200 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 101,200 shares during the quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of CME Group worth $59,429,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Girard Partners LTD. raised its position in CME Group by 3.1% during the second quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 4,363 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $847,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in CME Group by 59.5% during the second quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 319 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Doyle Wealth Management bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $58,000. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in CME Group during the second quarter worth $571,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC raised its position in CME Group by 3.7% during the second quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 210,967 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,951,000 after acquiring an additional 7,573 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.90% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Daniel R. Glickman sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $216.01, for a total value of $108,005.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,593 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,152,233.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Sean Tully sold 7,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.13, for a total transaction of $1,606,536.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 19,923 shares in the company, valued at $4,445,418.99. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 57,126 shares of company stock worth $11,752,684 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

CME Group stock traded up $0.97 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $203.20. 858,108 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,106,547. The company has a market cap of $72.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 0.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a twelve month low of $161.05 and a twelve month high of $224.91. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $212.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $199.37.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.75 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.27 billion. CME Group had a net margin of 39.36% and a return on equity of 9.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that CME Group Inc will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 10th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 9th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 43.99%.

Several research firms have issued reports on CME. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $236.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. UBS Group upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $214.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. BidaskClub lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on shares of CME Group from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $203.14.

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural commodities, and metals, as well as fixed income products.

