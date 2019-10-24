State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Boosts Stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D lifted its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,465,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,100 shares during the quarter. Chevron accounts for approximately 0.7% of State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned approximately 0.08% of Chevron worth $173,761,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guidant Wealth Advisors lifted its position in shares of Chevron by 63.9% in the second quarter. Guidant Wealth Advisors now owns 259 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chevron in the second quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 55.3% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 379 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CKW Financial Group grew its stake in shares of Chevron by 154.0% in the second quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 414 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. 65.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Barclays began coverage on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, August 19th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $145.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Chevron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Chevron from $146.00 to $144.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Independent Research set a $127.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 29th. Finally, Cowen set a $140.00 target price on Chevron and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Chevron currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $137.47.

In related news, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 33,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total transaction of $4,218,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,218,750. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.97, for a total value of $1,874,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 86,750 shares of company stock worth $10,648,200. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CVX traded down $0.52 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.46. 1,701,209 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,257,530. The stock has a market cap of $223.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.24, a P/E/G ratio of 3.19 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Chevron Co. has a 12-month low of $100.22 and a 12-month high of $127.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $120.29.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.53. The business had revenue of $38.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.14 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 9.58% and a net margin of 9.18%. Chevron’s quarterly revenue was down 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 6.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

