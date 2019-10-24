State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D Acquires 454,900 Shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 454.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 554,900 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 454,900 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D owned about 0.08% of Union Pacific worth $89,883,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Advantage Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.9% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 28,666 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,643,000 after buying an additional 249 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 2.7% during the third quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 39,332 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,369,000 after buying an additional 1,028 shares during the period. Ledyard National Bank increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 5.1% during the third quarter. Ledyard National Bank now owns 9,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,554,000 after buying an additional 468 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 200.6% during the third quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 47,200 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $7,645,000 after buying an additional 31,500 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of Union Pacific by 19.9% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,678 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 279 shares during the period. 77.81% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on UNP shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Union Pacific in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $198.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $184.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $197.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Union Pacific from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $175.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.50.

In other news, EVP Robert M. Knight, Jr. sold 8,620 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.04, for a total transaction of $1,551,944.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 94,943 shares in the company, valued at $17,093,537.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . 9.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE:UNP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $170.70. The company had a trading volume of 90,743 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,147,624. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market cap of $118.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.57, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $162.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.74. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $128.08 and a twelve month high of $180.54.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The railroad operator reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.29 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.65% and a net margin of 27.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Union Pacific Profile

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

