State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 700 Shares of American Express (NYSE:AXP)

State of Michigan Retirement System trimmed its stake in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 163,559 shares of the payment services company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in American Express were worth $19,346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. HMS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 2nd quarter worth $37,000. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new position in shares of American Express in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. raised its position in shares of American Express by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 332,102 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 38,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of American Express by 140.3% in the 2nd quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 370 shares of the payment services company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 216 shares in the last quarter. 83.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AXP stock opened at $116.49 on Thursday. American Express has a 1-year low of $89.05 and a 1-year high of $129.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $117.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $119.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.84. The company has a market cap of $97.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.06.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The payment services company reported $2.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $10.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.94 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 29.68% and a net margin of 16.51%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.88 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that American Express will post 8.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a 0.39000 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a yield of 1.3%. American Express’s payout ratio is presently 23.47%.

AXP has been the subject of several recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a $130.00 price target on American Express and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. William Blair restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Express in a research note on Friday, October 18th. ValuEngine downgraded American Express from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley set a $142.00 target price on American Express and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on American Express from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.49.

In other American Express news, CFO Jeffrey C. Campbell sold 7,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.91, for a total transaction of $879,990.95. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 59,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,447,134.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen J. Squeri sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.33, for a total value of $1,774,950.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 199,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,619,732.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services to consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services.

