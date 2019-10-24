State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 3,700 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA)

State of Michigan Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc (NASDAQ:WBA) by 0.9% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 408,861 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 3,700 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $22,614,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.2% during the third quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 81,033 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $4,482,000 after purchasing an additional 3,244 shares during the period. Miramar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter worth $218,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 4.3% in the third quarter. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 288,820 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $15,975,000 after acquiring an additional 11,878 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 21.7% in the third quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC now owns 82,058 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $4,539,000 after acquiring an additional 14,652 shares during the period. Finally, LVW Advisors LLC grew its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 11.4% in the third quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 43,376 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $2,399,000 after acquiring an additional 4,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 59.76% of the company’s stock.

WBA stock opened at $54.56 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day moving average of $54.17 and a 200-day moving average of $53.31. Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc has a fifty-two week low of $49.03 and a fifty-two week high of $86.31.

WBA has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Cleveland Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in a research note on Monday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $61.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. BidaskClub raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $73.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, ValuEngine raised Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.65.

In other news, CAO Marco Patrick Anthony Pagni sold 215,323 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.48, for a total transaction of $10,869,505.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 357,851 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,064,318.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 15.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and wellbeing company. It operates through three segments: Retail Pharmacy USA, Retail Pharmacy International, and Pharmaceutical Wholesale. The Retail Pharmacy USA segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores and convenient care clinics.

