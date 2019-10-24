State of Michigan Retirement System Has $13.13 Million Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

State of Michigan Retirement System raised its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 122,810 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Target were worth $13,130,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,186,903 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,480,588,000 after buying an additional 522,633 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Target by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 6,944,281 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $601,443,000 after buying an additional 19,238 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Target by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,359,866 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $377,608,000 after buying an additional 54,263 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 889.1% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,284,065 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $371,043,000 after buying an additional 3,850,951 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC grew its position in shares of Target by 21.6% during the 2nd quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 3,555,720 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $307,961,000 after buying an additional 630,907 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.89% of the company’s stock.

TGT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $102.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.87.

TGT stock opened at $111.36 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $90.87. Target Co. has a 12 month low of $60.15 and a 12 month high of $114.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $57.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.54.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.21. Target had a return on equity of 27.43% and a net margin of 4.10%. The company had revenue of $18.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.47 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.37%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 19th. Target’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.98%.

Target announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, September 19th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the retailer to reacquire up to 9.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, insider Cathy R. Smith sold 8,412 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.40, for a total value of $878,212.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Don H. Liu sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total value of $220,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,890 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,387,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 83,478 shares of company stock valued at $8,915,363 in the last ninety days. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Target Company Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers beauty and household essentials; food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; and apparel, accessories, home décor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise.

