State of Michigan Retirement System Boosts Stock Holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its position in shares of Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 0.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,017,232 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,300 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $71,827,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 121.2% during the second quarter. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC now owns 334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Asset Planning Services Ltd. lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 1,984.0% during the second quarter. Asset Planning Services Ltd. now owns 521 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Marquette Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Exxon Mobil by 35.0% during the third quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 578 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Exxon Mobil during the second quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on XOM shares. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $86.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a $74.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 4th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $80.04.

In other Exxon Mobil news, VP Robert N. Schleckser sold 9,345 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.84, for a total value of $661,999.80. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 189,800 shares in the company, valued at $13,445,432. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

XOM opened at $69.75 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1-year low of $64.65 and a 1-year high of $83.75. The company has a market capitalization of $292.33 billion, a PE ratio of 14.15, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $73.92.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.05. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 6.30% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The business had revenue of $69.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/Other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

