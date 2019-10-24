State of Michigan Retirement System Acquires 2,100 Shares of Southern Co (NYSE:SO)

State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Southern Co (NYSE:SO) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 251,330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Southern were worth $15,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 692,527 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $35,791,000 after acquiring an additional 109,538 shares during the period. Bath Savings Trust Co lifted its position in shares of Southern by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 7,870 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $435,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Thomasville National Bank lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 268,864 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,860 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its position in shares of Southern by 11.1% during the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 15,938 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Southern by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 71,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $3,965,000 after acquiring an additional 1,035 shares during the period. 58.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.51, for a total transaction of $115,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,772 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,127,607.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP James Y. Kerr II sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.16, for a total value of $1,504,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 67,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,070,124.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 202,533 shares of company stock valued at $12,386,567. 0.88% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SO stock opened at $61.95 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Southern Co has a twelve month low of $42.50 and a twelve month high of $62.36. The company has a market cap of $63.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.18, a P/E/G ratio of 4.46 and a beta of 0.16. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $60.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $56.51.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.08. Southern had a return on equity of 10.04% and a net margin of 20.18%. The business had revenue of $5.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 EPS. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Southern Co will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 18th will be given a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.78%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group upped their target price on Southern from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 6th. SunTrust Banks set a $59.00 target price on Southern and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Bank of America upped their target price on Southern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Southern from $55.00 to $54.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Southern presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $55.70.

Southern Company Profile

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates in four segments: Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services. The company also constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy facilities and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

