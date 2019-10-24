State of Alaska Department of Revenue Reduces Stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH)

State of Alaska Department of Revenue reduced its stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) by 78.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,888 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 10,727 shares during the quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue’s holdings in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH were worth $40,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new stake in UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $297,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,340,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 29.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,689 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $381,000 after purchasing an additional 6,938 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 109,127 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,354,000 after purchasing an additional 10,827 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH by 52.4% in the 2nd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 157,568 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,956,000 after purchasing an additional 54,208 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.14% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Steven B. Wolgin bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $11.80 per share, with a total value of $29,500.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 34,441 shares in the company, valued at $406,403.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Umh Properties, Inc. bought 17,810 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $13.70 per share, for a total transaction of $243,997.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 22,072 shares of company stock worth $295,495. 10.84% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH stock opened at $14.86 on Thursday. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH has a 52 week low of $11.14 and a 52 week high of $15.27. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.33. The firm has a market cap of $610.09 million, a PE ratio of 20.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a quick ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH (NYSE:UMH) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.32). UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH had a negative net margin of 23.38% and a negative return on equity of 22.16%. The business had revenue of $37.23 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.26 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 14th. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH’s payout ratio is 97.30%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on UMH shares. Zacks Investment Research raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Compass Point started coverage on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.50 price target on the stock. Maxim Group set a $17.00 price target on UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Finally, TheStreet raised UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $17.40.

UMH PROPERTIES/SH SH Company Profile

UMH Properties, Inc, which was organized in 1968, is a public equity REIT that owns and operates 118 manufactured home communities containing approximately 21,500 developed homesites. These communities are located in New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana, Michigan and Maryland.

