Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) posted its earnings results on Thursday. The industrial products company reported $2.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.10, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Stanley Black & Decker had a return on equity of 17.10% and a net margin of 4.97%. The company had revenue of $3.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 4.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Stanley Black & Decker updated its FY19 guidance to $8.35-8.45 EPS.

SWK stock traded down $7.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $146.43. 1,727,475 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,177,994. Stanley Black & Decker has a twelve month low of $106.41 and a twelve month high of $154.10. The company has a market capitalization of $22.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $141.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Friday, November 29th will be given a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 27th. Stanley Black & Decker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.87%.

Several research firms have weighed in on SWK. Buckingham Research cut their target price on Stanley Black & Decker from $155.00 to $149.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. KeyCorp raised Stanley Black & Decker from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $160.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Stanley Black & Decker from $165.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Gabelli downgraded Stanley Black & Decker from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $156.12.

In related news, SVP Jaime A. Ramirez sold 9,850 shares of Stanley Black & Decker stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.04, for a total transaction of $1,487,744.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 45,706 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,903,434.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Stanley Black & Decker Company Profile

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in tools and storage, industrial, and security businesses worldwide. Its Tools & Storage segment offers power tools and equipment, including professional products, such as professional grade corded and cordless electric power tools and equipment, and pneumatic tools and fasteners; and consumer products comprising corded and cordless electric power tools primarily under the BLACK+DECKER brand, as well as lawn and garden products and related accessories, and home products.

