Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) Shares Pass Above 200 Day Moving Average of $27.47

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $27.47 and traded as high as $27.32. Standard AVB Financial shares last traded at $27.32, with a volume of 300 shares trading hands.

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of Standard AVB Financial from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st.

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.47.

Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $8.26 million during the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in STND. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Standard AVB Financial by 37.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $84,000 after purchasing an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after acquiring an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Standard AVB Financial by 2.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 169,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,662,000 after acquiring an additional 4,550 shares in the last quarter.

About Standard AVB Financial (OTCMKTS:STND)

Standard AVB Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Standard Bank, PaSB that provides various banking products and services. The company offers savings, money market, commercial and regular checking, individual retirement, demand, and time deposit accounts, as well as certificates of deposits.

