Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) Sees Large Volume Increase After Analyst Upgrade

Shares of Stamps.com Inc. (NASDAQ:STMP) saw strong trading volume on Tuesday after Craig Hallum raised their price target on the stock from $60.00 to $100.00. Craig Hallum currently has a buy rating on the stock. 2,326,820 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 172% from the previous session’s volume of 856,975 shares.The stock last traded at $90.68 and had previously closed at $76.13.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital upped their price objective on Stamps.com from $52.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Maxim Group reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Stamps.com in a research note on Friday, August 9th. BidaskClub lowered Stamps.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Stamps.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, B. Riley boosted their target price on Stamps.com from $62.50 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $78.00.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STMP. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in Stamps.com in the 2nd quarter valued at $233,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 32.1% in the 2nd quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,058 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. First Quadrant L P CA grew its holdings in Stamps.com by 3,036.2% in the 2nd quarter. First Quadrant L P CA now owns 2,164 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $98,000 after buying an additional 2,095 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 748,584 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $33,888,000 after purchasing an additional 23,004 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Stamps.com by 37.0% during the 2nd quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 22,200 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,005,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.26.

Stamps.com (NASDAQ:STMP) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.68. Stamps.com had a return on equity of 21.69% and a net margin of 17.98%. The company had revenue of $138.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $128.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.75 EPS. Stamps.com’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Stamps.com Inc. will post 2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Stamps.com

Stamps.com Inc provides Internet-based mailing and shipping solutions in the United States and Europe. The company offers mailing and shipping solutions to mail and ship various mail pieces and packages through the United States Postal Service (USPS) under the Stamps.com and Endicia brands. Its solutions support various USPS mail classes, including First Class Mail, Priority Mail, Priority Mail Express, Media Mail, Parcel Select, and others.

