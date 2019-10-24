Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) is Real Estate Management Services LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Real Estate Management Services LLC boosted its stake in Stag Industrial Inc (NYSE:STAG) by 73.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 214,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 91,000 shares during the quarter. Stag Industrial makes up about 4.1% of Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Real Estate Management Services LLC’s holdings in Stag Industrial were worth $6,318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Earnest Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Stag Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $101,694,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,370,598 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $374,085,000 after purchasing an additional 1,460,832 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 17,633,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $533,235,000 after purchasing an additional 1,368,855 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,513,208 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $136,478,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,514 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Stag Industrial by 66.1% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,750,894 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,095,183 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STAG stock traded up $0.06 on Thursday, hitting $30.90. 31,904 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,451,298. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $3.92 billion, a PE ratio of 17.26, a PEG ratio of 4.38 and a beta of 0.89. Stag Industrial Inc has a 1-year low of $23.24 and a 1-year high of $31.66. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.85 and its 200 day moving average is $29.77.

Stag Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.35). The firm had revenue of $96.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $97.90 million. Stag Industrial had a net margin of 20.06% and a return on equity of 4.57%. The business’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Stag Industrial Inc will post 1.82 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be given a dividend of $0.119 per share. This represents a $1.43 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Stag Industrial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.89%.

STAG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Stag Industrial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 4th. ValuEngine lowered Stag Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $30.63.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey M. Sullivan sold 35,815 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.37, for a total transaction of $1,051,886.55. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 35,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,051,886.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Stag Industrial Company Profile

STAG Industrial, Inc is an industrial real estate operating company focused on the acquisition, ownership, and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The Company was formed as a Maryland corporation and has elected to be treated and intends to continue to qualify as a real estate investment trust (REIT) under Sections 856 through 860 of the Internal Revenue Code of 1986, as amended.

