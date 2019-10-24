StableUSD (USDS) Price Reaches $1.00 on Top Exchanges

StableUSD (CURRENCY:USDS) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. Over the last week, StableUSD has traded up 0.2% against the U.S. dollar. One StableUSD token can now be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00013363 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and Bittrex. StableUSD has a market cap of $3.79 million and approximately $232,653.00 worth of StableUSD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003692 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013390 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.92 or 0.00225778 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.00 or 0.01494195 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0612 or 0.00000817 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00036043 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.08 or 0.00094506 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About StableUSD

StableUSD's total supply is 3,792,260 tokens.

The official website for StableUSD is www.stably.io . StableUSD's official message board is medium.com/stably-blog

StableUSD Token Trading

StableUSD can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex and Binance. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as StableUSD directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire StableUSD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase StableUSD using one of the exchanges listed above.

