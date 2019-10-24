SSE (LON:SSE) Upgraded by HSBC to “Buy”

SSE (LON:SSE) was upgraded by investment analysts at HSBC to a “buy” rating in a report released on Tuesday, ThisIsMoney.Co.Uk reports. The firm presently has a GBX 1,480 ($19.34) price objective on the stock, up from their prior price objective of GBX 1,270 ($16.59). HSBC’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 11.87% from the stock’s previous close.

SSE has been the topic of a number of other reports. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of SSE in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Morgan Stanley upgraded SSE to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from GBX 1,255 ($16.40) to GBX 1,290 ($16.86) in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on SSE from GBX 1,260 ($16.46) to GBX 1,250 ($16.33) and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on SSE from GBX 1,050 ($13.72) to GBX 1,100 ($14.37) and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 1,320 ($17.25) target price (down from GBX 1,370 ($17.90)) on shares of SSE in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 1,264 ($16.52).

Get SSE alerts:

Shares of SSE stock opened at GBX 1,323 ($17.29) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,237.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 1,146.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.59. SSE has a 12 month low of GBX 997.80 ($13.04) and a 12 month high of GBX 1,325 ($17.31). The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.40.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. The company operates through three segments: Wholesale, Networks, and Retail. It generates electricity from gas, oil, coal, water, and wind. The company transmits and distributes electricity to approximately 3.7 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and also central southern England; owns and maintains 132 kilovolts (KV), 275kV, and 400kV electricity transmission network; and manages 130,000 kilometers of overhead lines and underground cables, 106,000 substations, and approximately 100 subsea cables.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.