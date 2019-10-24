SRCOIN Trading Up 313.7% This Week (SRCOIN)

SRCOIN (CURRENCY:SRCOIN) traded up 34.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on October 24th. During the last week, SRCOIN has traded up 313.7% against the dollar. One SRCOIN token can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Hotbit and CoinBene. SRCOIN has a market cap of $301,723.00 and approximately $227.00 worth of SRCOIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00013389 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00226610 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $111.48 or 0.01485949 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0615 or 0.00000820 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0152 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.78 or 0.00037013 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $7.07 or 0.00094216 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About SRCOIN

SRCOIN’s genesis date was December 26th, 2017. SRCOIN’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,052,048,084 tokens. The official website for SRCOIN is www.srcoin.info . SRCOIN’s official Twitter account is @SRCoin_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . SRCOIN’s official message board is medium.com/@SRCOIN

Buying and Selling SRCOIN

SRCOIN can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and CoinBene. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SRCOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SRCOIN should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SRCOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

