SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Stock Rating Lowered by Roth Capital

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) was downgraded by equities research analysts at Roth Capital from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Thursday, Briefing.com Automated Import reports.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a $6.00 price target on SRC Energy and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 21st. MKM Partners downgraded SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on SRC Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Alliance Global Partners downgraded SRC Energy to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $6.00 target price (down previously from $7.00) on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. SRC Energy has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.39.

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI opened at $3.59 on Thursday. SRC Energy has a 52-week low of $3.17 and a 52-week high of $8.83.

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $162.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $179.12 million.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SRCI. Strs Ohio bought a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth about $43,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth about $49,000. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth about $53,000. GAM Holding AG bought a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, Ellington Management Group LLC bought a new position in SRC Energy during the second quarter worth about $57,000.

About SRC Energy

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

