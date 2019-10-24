SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) Shares Gap Down to $3.59

SRC Energy Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $3.71, but opened at $3.59. SRC Energy shares last traded at $3.47, with a volume of 3,973,200 shares traded.

SRCI has been the topic of several recent research reports. MKM Partners downgraded SRC Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Capital One Financial upgraded SRC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded SRC Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. KeyCorp cut their price target on SRC Energy from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of SRC Energy in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.39.

Get SRC Energy alerts:

SRC Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The firm had revenue of $162.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $179.12 million.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in SRC Energy by 6.1% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 799,588 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $3,726,000 after acquiring an additional 46,052 shares in the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its position in SRC Energy by 26.3% in the third quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 51,472 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 10,711 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its position in SRC Energy by 1,060.2% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 102,100 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $475,000 after acquiring an additional 93,300 shares in the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. grew its position in SRC Energy by 58.1% in the third quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 26,931 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $125,000 after acquiring an additional 9,892 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in SRC Energy in the third quarter worth about $172,000.

SRC Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:SRCI)

SRC Energy Inc, an oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids primarily in the Denver-Julesburg Basin of Colorado. As of December 31, 2018, it had net proved oil and natural gas reserves of 88 million barrels of oil and condensate, 771.9 billion cubic feet of natural gas, and 89.1 million barrels of natural gas liquids; and operated 985 net producing wells, as well as had 95,200 gross and 86,200 net acres under lease in the Wattenberg Field.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for SRC Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SRC Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.