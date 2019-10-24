Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading Up 5.8%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $61.72, approximately 7,853,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 10,126,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.
Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Square from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Square from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.39.
The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,086.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.77.
In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,603,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,048 shares of company stock worth $2,979,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Square by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Square by 576.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 211,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Square by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Square by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Square (NYSE:SQ)
Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.
Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained
Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.