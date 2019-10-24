Square (NYSE:SQ) Trading Up 5.8%

Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)’s stock price was up 5.8% on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $61.77 and last traded at $61.72, approximately 7,853,640 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average daily volume of 10,126,295 shares. The stock had previously closed at $58.36.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on SQ shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Square from $91.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of Square from $100.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, September 20th. Moffett Nathanson upgraded shares of Square from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. BTIG Research reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $30.00 price target on shares of Square in a report on Sunday, August 4th. Finally, Wedbush set a $75.00 price target on shares of Square and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.39.

Get Square alerts:

The stock has a market cap of $25.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3,086.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 21.15 and a beta of 3.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $60.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $67.77.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.20. Square had a positive return on equity of 2.65% and a negative net margin of 1.35%. The firm had revenue of $563.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $557.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post 0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.83, for a total value of $409,150.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 373,984 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,603,110.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Alyssa Henry sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.26, for a total value of $1,205,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 442,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,645,043.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 47,048 shares of company stock worth $2,979,489 in the last quarter. Insiders own 21.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SQ. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Square in the 3rd quarter worth $56,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in shares of Square by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 14,163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $877,000 after acquiring an additional 4,825 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D increased its stake in shares of Square by 576.6% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 248,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $15,382,000 after acquiring an additional 211,600 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Square by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 225,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $13,939,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, World Asset Management Inc increased its stake in shares of Square by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 11,391 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $706,000 after acquiring an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. 56.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Square (NYSE:SQ)

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Further Reading: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.