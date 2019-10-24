Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Sells 5,644 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC reduced its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 18,912 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 5,644 shares during the quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. CWM LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2,776.1% during the third quarter. CWM LLC now owns 78,259 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 75,538 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 17.2% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 230,750 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,030,000 after buying an additional 33,804 shares in the last quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 18.4% during the third quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 99,836 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,305,000 after buying an additional 15,500 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 14.9% during the third quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 65,693 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $859,000 after buying an additional 8,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.0% during the third quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 1,814,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $23,737,000 after buying an additional 87,083 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ET traded down $0.07 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $12.53. 329,522 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,314,936. The business’s 50-day moving average is $13.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.15. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a twelve month low of $11.68 and a twelve month high of $17.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.90 and a beta of 1.52.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pipeline company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.03). Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 4.99% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The company had revenue of $13.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.49 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue was down 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James reiterated an “average” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup set a $20.00 price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. ValuEngine raised Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Evercore ISI set a $18.00 price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.60.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

