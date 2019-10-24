Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Purchases 890 Shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC increased its position in shares of Allstate Corp (NYSE:ALL) by 314.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,173 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 890 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Allstate were worth $127,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ALL. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in Allstate during the second quarter worth $25,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Allstate during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. increased its stake in Allstate by 19.1% during the third quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 231,261 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 37,143 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department acquired a new stake in Allstate during the third quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allstate in the second quarter valued at about $34,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Allstate news, Vice Chairman Steven E. Shebik sold 26,446 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Monday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.56, for a total value of $2,738,747.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,860,628.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mary Jane Fortin sold 9,773 shares of Allstate stock in a transaction on Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.21, for a total transaction of $1,018,444.33. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 33,808 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,523,131.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 99,783 shares of company stock worth $10,472,581 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ALL. UBS Group increased their price target on Allstate from $110.00 to $112.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Credit Suisse Group cut Allstate from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $100.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Allstate in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. They set an “in-line” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Allstate from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, Buckingham Research lifted their target price on Allstate from $100.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Allstate has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Shares of Allstate stock traded up $0.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $108.32. 441,450 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,559,447. Allstate Corp has a fifty-two week low of $77.00 and a fifty-two week high of $109.55. The stock has a market cap of $35.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $107.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $101.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Allstate (NYSE:ALL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 30th. The insurance provider reported $2.18 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.70. Allstate had a net margin of 6.52% and a return on equity of 12.66%. The company had revenue of $8.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.96 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Allstate Corp will post 9.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The Allstate Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty, and other insurance products in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Allstate Protection, Service Businesses, Allstate Life, and Allstate Benefits segments. The Allstate Protection segment offers private passenger auto and homeowners insurance; specialty auto products, including motorcycle, trailer, motor home, and off-road vehicle insurance; other personal lines products, such as renter, condominium, landlord, boat, umbrella, and manufactured home insurance; and commercial lines products under the Allstate, Esurance, and Encompass brand names.

