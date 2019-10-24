Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Increases Holdings in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) by 12.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,270 shares of the construction company’s stock after buying an additional 141 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in URI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 38,658.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 932,150 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $123,631,000 after buying an additional 929,745 shares in the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP increased its stake in United Rentals by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 2,220,998 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $294,571,000 after purchasing an additional 611,715 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in United Rentals by 379.7% in the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 336,052 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $41,885,000 after purchasing an additional 266,000 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC increased its stake in United Rentals by 4,277.2% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 266,617 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after purchasing an additional 260,526 shares during the period. Finally, Telemark Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in United Rentals in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,526,000. 87.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of URI stock traded down $2.13 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $131.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 49,271 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,723,271. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.57 and a beta of 2.66. United Rentals, Inc. has a one year low of $94.28 and a one year high of $142.69. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $122.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.81. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 16th. The construction company reported $5.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.74 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.46 billion. United Rentals had a return on equity of 42.89% and a net margin of 12.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.74 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 19.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Rentals news, Director Filippo Passerini acquired 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $110.37 per share, for a total transaction of $220,740.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 8,783 shares in the company, valued at $969,379.71. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $119.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 11th. ValuEngine cut United Rentals from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $150.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group raised United Rentals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $128.00 to $165.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a $128.00 price target on United Rentals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $136.00.

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals; and Trench, Power and Fluid Solutions. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment, including backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom lifts and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools.

