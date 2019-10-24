Squar Milner Financial Services LLC Acquires 317 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Squar Milner Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 45.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,009 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Facebook were worth $179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Facebook by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 180,682,575 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $34,871,738,000 after buying an additional 3,465,756 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 151,662,410 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $29,270,846,000 after purchasing an additional 4,114,043 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 36.5% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 35,051,341 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,764,908,000 after purchasing an additional 9,368,684 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,594,013 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $5,518,644,000 after purchasing an additional 470,411 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Facebook by 5,336.8% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 22,496,340 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $4,341,794,000 after purchasing an additional 22,082,561 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FB. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Facebook from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on Facebook from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $260.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and forty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $223.11.

FB stock traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $185.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,653,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,015,658. The company has a market cap of $529.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 1.02. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $184.30 and its 200 day moving average price is $186.25. The company has a current ratio of 4.47, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Facebook, Inc. has a 12 month low of $123.02 and a 12 month high of $208.66.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The social networking company reported $1.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $16.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.49 billion. Facebook had a return on equity of 20.09% and a net margin of 27.26%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.74 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Facebook, Inc. will post 7.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Facebook news, CRO David B. Fischer sold 5,501 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $196.84, for a total value of $1,082,816.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Peter Thiel sold 22,246 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $182.00, for a total value of $4,048,772.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,810,536. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,232,038 shares of company stock valued at $779,822,243. 14.53% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

