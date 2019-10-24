Sprouts Farmers Market Target of Unusually Large Options Trading (NASDAQ:SFM)

Sprouts Farmers Market Inc (NASDAQ:SFM) was the recipient of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders purchased 2,268 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 2,060% compared to the typical daily volume of 105 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFM. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 24.7% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 5,964,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,000 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 792.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,296,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,492,000 after acquiring an additional 1,151,243 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 397.4% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,232,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,275,000 after acquiring an additional 984,434 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 51.1% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,839,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,742,000 after acquiring an additional 621,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PGGM Investments bought a new position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market during the second quarter worth about $10,109,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Sprouts Farmers Market alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SFM opened at $19.05 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.37. Sprouts Farmers Market has a 1-year low of $16.46 and a 1-year high of $28.69. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.02, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.85.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.10% and a net margin of 2.61%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.32 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Sprouts Farmers Market will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $22.00 to $19.00 in a report on Friday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Sprouts Farmers Market from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, CIBC reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.28.

About Sprouts Farmers Market

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, a healthy grocery store, provides fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. Its stores offer fresh produce, bulk foods, vitamins and supplements, packaged groceries, meat and seafood, baked goods, dairy products, frozen foods, beer and wine, natural body care and household items.

Featured Article: Why are trading ranges significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprouts Farmers Market and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.