SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) recently:

10/8/2019 – SpringWorks Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2019 – SpringWorks Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/8/2019 – SpringWorks Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

10/8/2019 – SpringWorks Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SWTX traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,022. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.62.

In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 150,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Squinto acquired 275,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $4,950,000.00.

SpringWorks Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, acquires, develops, and commercializes medicines for underserved patient populations suffering from rare diseases and cancer. Its advanced product candidate is nirogacestat, an oral small molecule gamma secretase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trials for the treatment of desmoid tumors.

