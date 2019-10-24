SpringWorks Therapeutics (SWTX) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics (NASDAQ: SWTX) recently:
- 10/8/2019 – SpringWorks Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.. They set an “overweight” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/8/2019 – SpringWorks Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Cowen Inc. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock.
- 10/8/2019 – SpringWorks Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Wedbush. They set an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.
- 10/8/2019 – SpringWorks Therapeutics is now covered by analysts at Goldman Sachs Group Inc. They set a “buy” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock.
Shares of SWTX traded down $1.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $20.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,177 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,022. SpringWorks Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $17.66 and a 52-week high of $28.62.
In other news, major shareholder Bain Capital Life Sciences Inv acquired 150,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $2,700,000.00. Also, Director Stephen P. Squinto acquired 275,000 shares of SpringWorks Therapeutics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 17th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.00 per share, with a total value of $4,950,000.00.
Featured Story: Ex-Dividend
Receive News & Ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SpringWorks Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.