Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) Shares Down 90.8%

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA) shares dropped 90.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $0.65 and last traded at $0.79, approximately 5,667,879 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 1,134% from the average daily volume of 459,285 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.58.

The firm’s fifty day moving average is $8.39 and its 200-day moving average is $7.99.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, October 14th were issued a $8.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, October 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its holdings in Spirit MTA REIT by 18.7% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 16,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 2,635 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 1.6% during the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 186,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,551,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 1,355.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,652 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 3,401 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Spirit MTA REIT by 5.1% during the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 79,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Spirit MTA REIT during the second quarter worth $37,000. 78.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE:SMTA)

Spirit MTA REIT (NYSE: SMTA) is a net-lease REIT headquartered in Dallas, Texas. SMTA owns one of the largest, most diversified and seasoned commercial real estate backed master funding vehicles. SMTA is managed by Spirit Realty, L.P., a wholly-owned subsidiary of Spirit (NYSE: SRC), one of the largest publicly traded triple net-lease REITs.

