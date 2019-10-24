Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) Issues Earnings Results

Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The transportation company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.09, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $991.97 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $987.68 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NASDAQ SAVE traded down $0.90 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $36.85. The company had a trading volume of 1,399,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,156,061. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.02. Spirit Airlines has a fifty-two week low of $32.97 and a fifty-two week high of $65.35.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SAVE. Raymond James lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Spirit Airlines from $78.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Stephens lowered shares of Spirit Airlines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on shares of Spirit Airlines in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Macquarie upgraded shares of Spirit Airlines from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $47.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.63.

In other Spirit Airlines news, Director H. Mcintyre Gardner acquired 2,500 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was bought at an average cost of $41.92 per share, with a total value of $104,800.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, insider Edward M. Christie III acquired 2,375 shares of Spirit Airlines stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.93 per share, with a total value of $99,583.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders acquired a total of 5,051 shares of company stock worth $211,885 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

About Spirit Airlines

Spirit Airlines, Inc is an airline company. The Company provides air transportation for passengers. As of December 31, 2016, its all-Airbus Fit Fleet operated over 420 daily flights to 59 destinations in the United States, Caribbean and Latin America. As of December 31, 2016, it had a fleet of 95 Airbus single-aisle aircraft, which are referred to as A320 family aircraft and include the A319, A320 and A321 models, which have common design and equipment but differ most notably in fuselage length, service range and seat capacity.

