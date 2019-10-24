SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) Shares Bought by Wealth Architects LLC

Wealth Architects LLC increased its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI) by 49.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,862 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Wealth Architects LLC’s holdings in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CWI. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,000. Investors Research Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $149,000. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $456,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Windsor Group LTD boosted its stake in SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF by 38.0% in the 2nd quarter. Windsor Group LTD now owns 15,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 4,214 shares in the last quarter.

Get SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF alerts:

CWI stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, reaching $24.73. The company had a trading volume of 5,979 shares, compared to its average volume of 336,440. SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF has a twelve month low of $21.13 and a twelve month high of $24.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.22.

SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the total return performance of the MSCI ACWI ex USA Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization index that is designed to measure the combined equity market performance of developed and emerging market countries excluding the United States.

Read More: Blue-Chip Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:CWI).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR MSCI ACWI ex-US ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.