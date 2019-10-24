SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) Shares Sold by Essex Investment Management Co. LLC

Essex Investment Management Co. LLC cut its position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 11.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,905 shares during the quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.6% in the second quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 13,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,843,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the period. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.4% in the second quarter. Pegasus Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,634 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $750,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares during the period. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.8% in the third quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 9,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,318,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the period. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.9% in the second quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp now owns 2,946 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Finally, Account Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.5% in the second quarter. Account Management LLC now owns 16,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,199,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the period.

Get SPDR Gold Shares alerts:

GLD stock opened at $141.25 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $141.46 and a 200-day moving average of $132.63. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $113.42 and a 12 month high of $146.82.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

Read More: Dividend Achievers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.