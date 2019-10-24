SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) Shares Bought by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:XITK) by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 8,469 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF were worth $895,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $360,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 1,451 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 45.2% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,145,000 after buying an additional 3,373 shares in the last quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC increased its position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 18,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,967,000 after buying an additional 2,146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF by 195.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 37,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,949,000 after buying an additional 24,703 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:XITK opened at $100.24 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $102.57 and its 200 day moving average is $104.75. SPDR FactSet Innovative Technology ETF has a 1 year low of $76.05 and a 1 year high of $113.00.

