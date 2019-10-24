Sokoman Minerals (CVE:SIC) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.05

Sokoman Minerals Corp (CVE:SIC) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.06, with a volume of 703395 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$0.07.

The company has a 50-day moving average of C$0.08 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$0.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.13 million and a PE ratio of -1.35.

Sokoman Minerals Company Profile (CVE:SIC)

Sokoman Minerals Corp., an exploration-stage company, engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in North America. It explores for iron ore and antimony/gold deposits. The company primarily focuses on the Central Newfound Gold project situated in central Newfoundland. It also holds 100% interest in the Iron Horse project located northeast of Labrador City; the Startrek and Antimony Ridge projects situated in Newfoundland; and the Moosehead Gold Property located in central Newfoundland.

