SoftBank Group (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) Stock Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $40.97

SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) crossed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and traded as high as $39.70. SoftBank Group shares last traded at $38.70, with a volume of 14,293 shares changing hands.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in SoftBank Group stock. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of SoftBank Group Corp (OTCMKTS:SFTBF) by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in SoftBank Group were worth $144,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SoftBank Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SFTBF)

SoftBank Group Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates in the information industry in Japan and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Domestic Telecommunications, Sprint, Yahoo Japan, Distribution, ARM, and SoftBank Vision Fund and Delta Fund. The Domestic Telecommunications segment provides mobile communications and broadband services; and telecom services, such as data communications and fixed-line telephone services to corporate customers, as well as sells mobile devices.

