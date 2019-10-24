Social Send Price Tops $0.0021 on Top Exchanges (SEND)

Social Send (CURRENCY:SEND) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on October 24th. During the last seven days, Social Send has traded 8.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. Social Send has a total market cap of $80,550.00 and $3.00 worth of Social Send was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Social Send coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0021 or 0.00000028 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CryptoBridge.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Vitae (VITAE) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00009970 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002851 BTC.

LockTrip (LOC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00005384 BTC.

ALQO (XLQ) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0287 or 0.00000383 BTC.

Dimecoin (DIME) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

MonetaryUnit (MUE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Carebit (CARE) traded 9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Social Send Profile

Social Send is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on December 1st, 2017. Social Send’s total supply is 38,677,760 coins. The Reddit community for Social Send is /r/SocialSend and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Social Send’s official Twitter account is @SocialSendCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Social Send’s official website is socialsend.io

Social Send Coin Trading

Social Send can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CryptoBridge. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Social Send directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Social Send should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Social Send using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

