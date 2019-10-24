Snap’s (SNAP) Buy Rating Reiterated at Stifel Nicolaus

Stifel Nicolaus reiterated their buy rating on shares of Snap (NYSE:SNAP) in a report published on Monday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $19.00 target price on the stock.

SNAP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $10.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised shares of Snap from a negative rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $21.00 target price on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Snap from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group raised shares of Snap from a sell rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $8.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Snap currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $16.84.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $13.18 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.11 billion, a PE ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 1.11. Snap has a 12 month low of $4.82 and a 12 month high of $18.36. The company has a quick ratio of 4.53, a current ratio of 4.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.20.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $446.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $436.00 million. Snap had a negative net margin of 77.54% and a negative return on equity of 46.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.12) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Snap will post -0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael Lynton sold 130,949 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total transaction of $2,357,082.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,086 shares in the company, valued at $1,387,548. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Evan Spiegel sold 2,780,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $50,073,311.06. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 69,958,498 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,259,952,548.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,047,075 shares of company stock valued at $86,326,882.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 38.8% during the second quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 6.5% during the second quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 2.5% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 28,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Snap by 60.3% during the third quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Snap by 5.5% during the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 18,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $258,000 after purchasing an additional 938 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 26.89% of the company’s stock.

About Snap

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application that helps people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Camera, a tool to personalize and add context to Snaps; Friends Page that allows creating and watching stories, chatting with groups, making voice and video calls, and communicating through a range of contextual stickers and Bitmojis; and Discover that helps surfacing the stories and shows from publishers, creators, and the community, based on a user's subscriptions and interests.

