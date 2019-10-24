Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) Earns “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank reissued their buy rating on shares of Smith & Nephew (LON:SN) in a research note published on Monday morning, Digital Look reports. Berenberg Bank currently has a GBX 2,250 ($29.40) target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank restated a hold rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Friday, July 12th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Smith & Nephew from GBX 1,730 ($22.61) to GBX 1,830 ($23.91) and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 6th. Finally, Shore Capital restated a sell rating on shares of Smith & Nephew in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of GBX 1,654.38 ($21.62).

Shares of Smith & Nephew stock opened at GBX 1,673.50 ($21.87) on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.00. The business has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 1,890.70 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1,750.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.00. Smith & Nephew has a twelve month low of GBX 1,242.50 ($16.24) and a twelve month high of GBX 1,998.40 ($26.11).

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 30th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 0.62%. Smith & Nephew’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.35%.

In other Smith & Nephew news, insider Virginia Bottomley bought 201 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 1,939 ($25.34) per share, for a total transaction of £3,897.39 ($5,092.63).

Smith & Nephew Company Profile

Smith & Nephew plc develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices worldwide. The company offers sports medicine joint repair products for surgeons, including an array of instruments, technologies, and implants necessary to perform minimally invasive surgery of the joints, such as the repair of soft tissue injuries and degenerative conditions of the knee, hip, and shoulder.

